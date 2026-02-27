New Delhi [India], Febraury 27 (ANI): India's High Commissioner G Balasubramanian called on the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi to discuss ways to further strengthen the India-Maldives strategic partnership.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army stated, "Shri G.Balasubramanian, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Maldives, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. They discussed ways and means of deepening the India-Maldives strategic partnership, reviewed the evolving regional security landscape and explored avenues to further strengthen defence and diplomatic cooperation between the two nations."

According to the ADG PI, the meeting focused on deepening bilateral cooperation amid an evolving regional security landscape.

During the interaction, both sides reviewed current security dynamics in the Indian Ocean region and explored avenues to enhance defence and diplomatic collaboration between the two countries.

Earlier on Thursday, Maldives Minister of State for Tourism and Environment, Muaviyath Mohamed, said India and the Maldives share a long-standing and close relationship.

He emphasised ongoing collaboration on sustainable development, market reforms, and global challenges to benefit both countries.

Speaking to ANI, Mohamed said, "India and the Maldives have had very good relations from the very beginning. The fact of the matter is, we are the closest neighbours. That fact will remain as it is. We are working in a very close manner, respecting each other and collaborating for the benefit of both countries. We are working with market reforms and the foreign missions in India, and from our side, we are working very closely. Even here, with the Indian institutions, we have been collaborating."

"This relationship is not new; it has been strong for a long time. Regarding global challenges, sustainable development, and meeting other requirements under these frameworks, we are working much closer than before. This will benefit and help achieve the framework targets for both India and the Maldives. We have been having excellent relations," he said.

He also said India has been a reliable partner in environmental and sustainable development initiatives, providing technology, knowledge transfer, and capacity-building support to help the two countries address shared challenges.

"Here I'll be meeting the Indian counterpart at other institutions as well. Because we are having similar issues in some areas... We have been working on environmental and sustainable development... We have to work together with our counterparts, countries, and organisations so that we can achieve our aims and goals. In that context, India and the Maldives have been working on similar projects for a long time," he said.

"India has been a reliable partner. India has the technological advances, and for us, the capacity building, knowledge transfer, and technology transfer we could get from India. India is always helpful in looking for these opportunities so that we can get solutions to our issues," he said.

On the navy side, on February 18, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti met the Maldives' Commandant of the Coast Guard, Brigadier General Mohamed Saleem, to further reinforce the resolve to promote regional maritime security.

The Indian Navy spokesperson said, "Underscoring the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region, VAdm Tarun Sobti, DCNS, engaged in a bilateral meeting with Brigadier General Mohamed Saleem, Commandant Coast Guard, MNDF, Republic of Maldives."

"The interaction highlighted the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and the Maldives, focusing on advancing cooperation and broadening professional exchanges. Continued engagements during MILAN 2026 further reinforced the shared resolve to promote regional maritime security and stability. The participation of the MNDF Coast Guard Ship Huravee reflected the Maldives' commitment to enhancing interoperability and deepening collaborative efforts at sea," the Indian Navy added on X. (ANI)

