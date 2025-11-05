New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): India and Portugal held the fifth Foreign Office Consultations, discussing cooperation across a range of areas, including defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, tourism, and education.

Acording to a Ministry of External Affairs release on Wednesday, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political relations, trade and economic cooperation, cultural ties and people-to- people connect.

Discussions also covered areas such as defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, tourism and education.

Both sides reviewed the current status of the bilateral agreements under negotiation and agreed to expedite these discussions to facilitate their early conclusion.

The two sides also discussed India-EU relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest. Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue the existing close cooperation in the multilateral fora including the UN.

During the visit, Secretary (West) also called on Ms. Ana Isabel Xavier, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

The release said that India and Portugal enjoy close historic trelations, which are now developing into a forward-looking, multifaceted, and mutually beneficial partnership.

This year both countries are celebrating 50 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations.

Both sides expressed their satisfaction at the activities undertaken to commemorate this year, which has seen high-level visits from both sides, including visits to Portugal by the President of India, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Finance Minister of India.

The next round of Foreign Office Consultations will be held in New Delhi at mutually convenient dates (ANI)

