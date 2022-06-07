Doha [Qatar], June 7 (ANI): A meeting of the Joint Commission between India and Qatar to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields will be held later this year.

Addressing a press briefing in Doha on Monday, Ausuf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) said that high-level engagement to be sustained through an early visit of Qatar's Emir to India.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is on a three-day visit to Qatar to enhance bilateral ties.

"Both India and Qatar agree to further strengthen their friendship. High-level engagement to be sustained through an early visit of Qatar's Emir to India. A joint commission of foreign ministers to meet later this year," Sayeed said.

O Sunday, Vice President launched the "India-Qatar Start-Up bridge" to link the start-up ecosystems of the two countries at the India-Qatar Business Forum in Doha.

He also addressed members of the business community at India-Qatar Business Forum and highlighted the strength of India-Qatar ties and called for building an enabling environment and forging more collaborations for mutual benefit.

India and Qatar decided in 2018 to establish a Joint Commission to strengthen the relations between the two countries in various fields with a view to further the common interests of their two friendly peoples.

It is tasked with formulating the required basis to strengthen the relations between the two countries particularly in the economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, technological, information technology and educational fields.

The Joint Commission is co-chaired by the Ministers of External Affairs and Foreign Affairs of the two countries or their representatives. (ANI)

