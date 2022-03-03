New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that a total of three tranches of humanitarian aid went to Poland while the fourth reached Romania consisting of medicines, medical equipment, relief materials etc.

"There is a total of three tranches of aid went to Poland, including one tranche went yesterday morning. The Fourth tranche reached Romania consists of medicines, medical equipment, relief materials etc," said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine amid Russia's military operation.

India on Tuesday sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland.

The consignment comprised medicines, medical equipment and other relief material.

As per MEA sources, two tonnes of humanitarian aid including tents, blankets, surgical gloves, protective eye gear, water storage tanks, sleeping mats, tarpaulin and medicines have been sent to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian forces moving towards Ukraine's capital, including a large military convoy, "remain stalled," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. The troops could be "regrouping," or facing challenges such as supply shortages and Ukrainian resistance.

A large Russian military convoy stretching over 30 km was delayed on Thursday due to staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion said the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. (ANI)

