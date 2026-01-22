The medicines packed and ready to be dispatched to Afghanistan (Photo/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): India on Thursday dispatched humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. reiterating its commitment to support partner countries in times of need.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India delivers 7.5 tons of life-saving cancer medicines to Kabul to address the urgent needs of cancer patients."

The medicines were sent to meet the shortage in Afghanistan

"India remains committed to supporting the friendly people of Afghanistan," Jaiswal added.

In December 2025, Afghan Public Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali held a meeting with MoS Prataprao Jadhav to discuss enhancing cooperation in traditional medicine systems between India and Afghanistan. They also focused on exploring pathways for mutual cooperation in education, research, regulation, and healthcare delivery.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X on Thursday, the Ministry of Ayush said that the meeting took place on the sidelines of the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine.

The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in Traditional Systems of Medicine, including Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy.

Ministry of Ayush highlighted that the interaction reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Afghanistan to promote traditional medicine as an important pillar of holistic and people-centric healthcare.

During this time, Union Health Minister JP Nadda also held a productive meeting with Afghan Minister Jalali, focusing on humanitarian and healthcare assistance to the landlocked nation.

At the meeting, India reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian support for Afghanistan, with emphasis on the long-term supply of medicines and health assistance as a key pillar of bilateral engagement.

As part of this engagement, a symbolic handover of cancer medicines and vaccines was carried out, reflecting India's commitment to supporting the medical needs of the Afghan people.

In November 2025, India delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines, and essential supplements to Kabul to address urgent medical needs.

In a post on X, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, had said, "Augmenting Afghanistan's healthcare efforts. India has delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements to Kabul to cater to urgent medical needs. India's unwavering support to the Afghan people continues."

In October 2025, following a series of earthquakes that struck eastern Afghanistan, killing over 800 people and injuring over 2,800, India extended urgent humanitarian assistance to support relief efforts in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs had posted on X, "India extends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of the earthquake."

The strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan, with tremors felt across the region, including parts of Pakistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). This was followed by a series of aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 4 and 5. (ANI)

