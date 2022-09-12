Kyiv [Ukraine], September 12 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Kumar Jain on Monday handed over 7,725 kilograms of humanitarian aid to Deputy Minister of Health Oleksii Yaremenko for the people of Ukraine.

The 7,725 kilograms of aid comprised essential medicines and medical equipment.

Also Read | Wife Catches Husband Masturbating to Porn Thanks to Bluetooth Speaker Blunder.

"Newly appointed Amb @IndiainUkraine Harsh Kumar Jain handed over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid comprising of essential medicines and medical equipment to H.E Oleksii Yaremenko, Deputy Minister of Health of #Ukraine in-charge of Humanitarian Aid and EU Integration," India in Ukraine tweeted.

India sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine on March.

Also Read | Sanjay Khanna Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of American Express Banking Corp.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, India highlighted that the impact of the Ukraine conflict is not just limited to Europe, adding that it has exacerbated concerns over food, fertilizer and fuel security, especially in the developing countries.

Assuring the Security Council, India's Permanent Representative at United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that New Delhi will continue to work with the International Community to mitigate economic hardships resulting from the Ukraine conflict.

She emphasized that the situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the conflict in Ukraine and its humanitarian consequences.

The security situation remains serious, as do the humanitarian consequences. Reports of civilian killings in Bucha were deeply disturbing.

India hoped that the international community will continue to respond positively to the call for humanitarian assistance. India has recently dispatched its twelfth consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This humanitarian aid and assistance is in keeping with the human-centric approach of the Indian Government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)