New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), co-chaired by Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, and Alan CE Logan, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Leader of the delegation from Sierra Leonean side were held on Monday in Delhi, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the FOC, delegates from both the sides took a comprehensive view of the India-Sierra Leone bilateral relations, encompassing trade, people-to-people ties, among other aspects.

"The FOC enabled both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of the entire range of India-Sierra Leone bilateral relations encompassing key areas of bilateral cooperation including trade, investment, health & pharmaceuticals, education and people-to-people exchanges. India has pledged to continue supporting Sierra Leone in capacity building in various fields and building the development partnership further," the statement said.

The statement added that both the sides were satisfied with the progress made on India Stack after signing of an MoU aimed at digital transformation.

"Both sides noted with satisfaction the progress made on India Stack, following the signing of an MoU on 'Cooperation in the field of sharing successful digital solutions implemented at population scale for digital transformation' and discussed next steps for implementation in this space. Both sides also agreed to further deepen and diversify bilateral ties in key areas of contemporary relevance, defence cooperation, energy development and development cooperation," as per the statement.

Both the sides talked about international organisations, like United Nations, and focused on issues of global importance.

"The co-chairs also held in-depth discussions and exchanged perspectives on key issues of regional and global importance. Both sides also discussed cooperation in multilateral organisations, including the United Nations. Sierra Leone agreed to consider support to India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat for the year 2028-29. Sierra Leone has also agreed to expedite the process of approval from its Government to sign the Agreement of International Solar Alliance (ISA), recognizing Indian Pharmacopoeia and joining the Global Biofeuls Alliance," the statement read.

The statement recounted regular visits from both sides, and how the opening of India's Resident Mission in Freetown in 2020 has increased both countries' engagements.

"India and Sierra Leone share warm and friendly relations. There have been regular visits from both sides. The opening of India's Resident Mission in Freetown in 2020 has increased both countries' engagements," the statement said.

The statement said that India-Sierra Leone bilateral trade has increased by 3 fold growth in the last decade.

"The India-Sierra Leone bilateral trade has registered USD 298 million during 2023-24, increased by 3 fold growth in the last decade. Sierra Leone is a beneficiary of the Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme extended by India which will help in boosting their exports of bulk minerals, ores and other commodities to India. There exists significant potential in other sectors particularly in agriculture, mineral exploration and pharmaceuticals, digital space etc. Indian companies are increasingly investing in Sierra Leone and the recent investment by M/s. Odhav of USD 240 million in scrap-based steel plant is noteworthy," the statement said.

"The FOC meeing was held in a friendly atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Freetown at a mutually convenient date," the statement added. (ANI)

