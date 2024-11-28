Maharashtra [India], November 28 (ANI): The India-Singapore bilateral military exercise, AgniWarrior 2024 will take place in Maharashtra from November 28 to November 30.

The details of the exercise were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).

The exercise is scheduled to take place at the Devlali Field Firing Ranges, part of the School of Artillery in Maharashtra.

The bilateral exercise, which will last from November 28 to November 30, the primary objective of the exercise is to enhance professional military interactions between the artillery units of India and Singapore.

The ADGPI also noted that the exercise will see the two countries exchange best practices between the Indian Army and Singapore Armed Forces.

Another interesting component that the exercise will see is providing a platform for cultural exchanges, thereby strengthening the bond between the two nations.

The exercise comes a month after Dr Ng Eng Hen, Singapore's Minister of Defence, visited India to co-chair the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue in New Delhi, with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

With 2025 set to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, both Ministers had agreed to further step up defence cooperation and achieve new milestones. They also consented to extend the bilateral agreement on the Joint Military Training Army for an additional five years, stated the press release.

Recognising their natural partnership for co-development and co-production of defence equipment, both sides agreed to enhance industry cooperation, focusing on collaboration in niche domains such as automation and artificial intelligence.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that India-Singapore relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore in September 2024. With a shared history, a long tradition of friendship based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, India-Singapore cooperation has deepened and diversified over the years. (ANI)

