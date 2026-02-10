New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): India and Sri Lanka commenced the five-day Knowledge Exchange Workshop on Health Technology Assessment (HTA) for a delegation from the Ministry of Health, Government of Sri Lanka at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, as per an official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the statement by the Health Ministry, the workshop is being hosted by the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, of the Government of India, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The workshop aims to develop a strategic pathway for advancing and institutionalising HTA in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary DHR & DG of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), welcomed the delegates and addressed the inaugural session. He described the initiative as a significant strategic milestone in bilateral healthcare diplomacy and HTA knowledge exchange, underscoring India's commitment to supporting regional health initiatives.

Anu Nagar, Additional Secretary, DHR, also highlighted the impactful contributions of HTAIn to India's healthcare landscape and expressed confidence that this knowledge exchange will benefit the institutionalisation of HTA in Sri Lanka.

As per the statement, HTAIn (Health Technology Assessment India), an attached office of DHR, plays a pivotal role in evaluating healthcare technologies and ensuring cost-effective, evidence-based health interventions across India.

According to the statement, the 5-day workshop, will cover a wide range of topics, including HTA institutional frameworks, governance, methodologies, pricing, and procurement decisions. The objectives include identifying potential collaborative initiatives to strengthen HTA capacities and systems in both nations. (ANI)

