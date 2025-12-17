New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): India's Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah over concerns regarding the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka after a threat was received.

The summons come on the heels of anti-India rhetoric by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah who had made a public speech threatening to isolate the Seven Sisters and providing refuge to Northeast separatists if Bangladesh is destabilised. Abdullah is known for his strong anti-India stand.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Victory Day was celebrated with a cultural program at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Delhi, India. High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah emphasised Bangladesh's commitment to fulfilling its people's aspirations, particularly those of the younger generation, and highlighted the country's young population.

Hamidullah stressed that Bangladesh and India share a mutually beneficial relationship, with a focus on prosperity, peace, and regional security. He noted the two countries' mutual interdependence, underscoring the importance of their partnership.

He said, "The whole of Bangladesh, and all of us, are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our people, especially the younger generation. We have a very young demography... We believe our relationship with India is in our shared interest. We have mutual interdependence... We are fully focused on prosperity, peace, and security in the region."

The event showcased Bangladesh's rich culture and heritage, celebrating its liberation and independence. The High Commissioner's remarks reflected Bangladesh's dedication to advancing its people's interests and strengthening ties with India.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his greetings to Bangladesh. In a post on X, he said, "Greetings to Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, the Interim Government and the people of Bangladesh on Bijoy Dibosh."

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh said that on the 54th anniversary of the Liberation War, eight valiant Muktijoddhas and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces arrived in India on 14 December 2025 to participate in Vijay Diwas celebrations at Kolkata. Similarly, eight Indian War Veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces reached Dhaka on 15 December 2025 to participate in Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations. (ANI)

