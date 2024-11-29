New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): India and Syria held the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Friday and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties with a special focus on various sectors like pharmaceuticals, developmental partnership and capacity building.

The officials of India and Syria exchanged perspectives on important regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary (WANA), Ministry of External Affairs and the Syrian delegation was led by Ayman Raad, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The discussions reviewed the entire range of India-Syria bilateral relations, with a renewed commitment to energize the institutional mechanisms between the two countries. Both sides also discussed avenues to deepen the bilateral relationship with a special focus on areas like pharmaceuticals, developmental partnership and capacity building. The two sides also exchanged perspectives on important regional and global issues of mutual interest."

The MEA noted that the discussions held on Friday will contribute to strengthening bilateral ties. The two nations have decided to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Syria on a mutually convenient date.

In the statement, MEA stated, "India and Syria enjoy warm and friendly relations based on historic and civilizational ties. India has been a keen developmental partner for Syria and is also actively involved in capacity building of the Syrian youth. Both countries also cooperate on various multilateral forums. The discussions held today will contribute in further strengthening of India- Syria bilateral partnership."

Earlier in August, India sent a consignment of approximately 1400 kgs of anti-cancer drugs to Syria in humanitarian assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The drugs are dispatched from India, keeping in mind the country's commitments to Syria.

"India sends humanitarian assistance to Syria. In keeping with its humanitarian commitments, India has dispatches anti-cancer drugs to Syria," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X in August, while sharing a post of the consignment with pictures.

"The consignment of approx 1400 kgs will support the Syrian government and its people combat the disease," the post added. (ANI)

