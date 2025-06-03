Oslo [Norway], June 3 (ANI): India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norway's Kongsberg company to build India's first-ever indigenous Polar Research Vessel (PRV).

According to a release, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, also attended the MoU signing ceremony between the two companies. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Norshipping 2025, a maritime trade fair on June 2 in Oslo, Norway.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Let this MoU signing be a beacon of hope and progress, signalling India's unwavering commitment to scientific advancement and sustainable development. Together, we are building not just a vessel but a legacy of innovation, exploration, and international cooperation that will inspire generations to come."

He highlighted how the MoU will boost the 'Make in India' initiative, launched in 2014, which is meant to boost India's manufacturing sector, including increasing indigenous defence manufacturing. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this MoU is a commitment to fostering scientific discovery, advancing India's capabilities in polar and ocean research, and contributing to global efforts to address pressing challenges like climate change. The vessel will be equipped with the latest scientific equipment, enabling our researchers to explore the oceans' depths, study marine ecosystems, and unlock new insights into our planet's past, present, and future. This will be a testament of India's critical shipbuilding capabilities -- boosting further 'Make In India' initiative of the government," Sonowal said.

"I congratulate all stakeholders for their dedication and look forward to the day when this Polar Research Vessel sets sail, carrying India's aspirations to the farthest reaches of the globe," he added.

The MoU between GRSE and Knogsberg marks an important milestone for India's shipbuilding sector as it will receive design expertise for developing the PRV, while taking into account the requirement of National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCOPR), who will use it for research activities in the polar and southern ocean realms.

GRSE will be building the PRV in its yard in Kolkata, ensuring a boost to Government's 'Make In India' initiative. The leadership of Kongsberg as well as GRSE joined the Union Minister, senior government officials from Norway and India at the event.

After the signing of the MoU, GRSE highlighted how the PRV will help with supporting India's scientific research missions in Arctic and Antartic Regions, contributing to climate research, oceanography and polar logistics.

"The vessel will play a pivotal role in supporting India's scientific missions in the Arctic and Antartic Regions contributing significantly to climate research, oceanography and polar logistics. This is in line with the strategic initiative of the Ministry of Earth Sciences MoES, Govt of India to acquire a state of Art Polar Research vessel (PRV) aimed at strengthening India's Polar research capabilities," GRSE posted on X.

Union Minister Sonowal also represented India in a high Level Ministerial Meeting on the 'Role of Shipping in Shaping the Future.' The meet emphasised the need of the industry to align towards a stable, long term regulatory environment supporting an inclusive and de-carbonised ocean-based trade. Ministers from Brazil, Japan, UN, US, China, and Norway joined Sonowal at the meet.

"India's maritime sector is on a transformative path, driven by sustainability, innovation, and global partnerships. We invite greater collaboration with Norway to build a green, smart, and resilient maritime ecosystem. With major investments in green ports, alternative fuels like green hydrogen, and strategic incentives, India aims to become a global leader in shipbuilding. Our growing partnership with Norway -- reflected in Indian shipyards delivering next-gen vessels to Norwegian firms -- showcases India's emergence as a trusted, future-ready hub for cost-effective and sustainable maritime solutions," the union minister said.

He also highlighted key areas for India-Norway maritime collaboration, saying that Indian shipyards currently hold 11% of the Norwegian Shipowners' Association (NSA)'s order book. He urged for further expansion of orders, including leveraging India's ship-breaking credit note scheme.

He also underlined the significant investment opportunities available under India's flagship Sagarmala programme and the USD 2.9 billion Maritime Development Fund, offering incentives across shipbuilding, ports, and logistics. The Minister stressed India's commitment to innovation through digital platforms like ONOP and MAITRI and Invited Norway's cooperation in green shipping corridors, ship recycling, and IMO-aligned net-zero goals, noting that 87% of Indian recycling yards are now HKC compliant.

The Union Minister is on a five day official visit to Norway to participate in Nor-Shipping event as well as to Denmark, with a main aim to further strengthen the maritime relationship with the leaders of the Global Maritime sector. (ANI)

