Thimphu [Bhutan], November 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that India will soon construct an integrated immigration checkpoint near the border town of Gelephu, Bhutan, to further ease the movement of visitors and investors between the two countries.

Addressing a gathering at the Changlimithang Celebration Ground in Thimphu as part of his two-day state visit to the Himalayan nation, PM Modi said the move will strengthen connectivity and ease of movement between the two neighbouring nations.

"I'm making another important announcement from this platform today. In the near future, India will also be building an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu to further facilitate visitors and investors," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also announced the connection of Gelephu and Samtse to India's vast railway network, noting that upon completion, this project will significantly improve access for Bhutanese industries and farmers to India's large market.

He added that in addition to rail and road connectivity, both countries are rapidly advancing border infrastructure.

Emphasising the deep-rooted partnership between India and Bhutan, PM Modi highlighted that the progress and prosperity of both countries are closely linked, noting India's previous commitment to providing Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's Five-Year Plan.

According to the Indian Embassy in Thimphu, Rs 7,000 crores of the announced Rs 10,000 crores has been earmarked for Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, Rs 1,000 crores for High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Rs 1,500 crores for RGoB's Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and Rs 500 crores for Programme Grant.

"The progress and prosperity of India and Bhutan are intertwined, and with this sentiment, last year the Indian government announced a contribution of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's Five-Year Plan. This fund is being used in every sector, from roads to agriculture, from finance to healthcare, thereby improving the ease of living for Bhutanese citizens," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also spoke about India's efforts to ensure the steady supply of essential goods to Bhutan and the expansion of digital payment facilities.

"In the past, India has undertaken several initiatives to ensure a steady supply of essential goods to the people of Bhutan, and now the UPI payment facility is also expanding here. We are also working towards ensuring that Bhutanese citizens also have access to UPI upon their arrival in India," he added.

Highlighting the cultural and spiritual connections between the two nations, the Prime Minister noted the significance of shared values and heritage.

"In India, the inspiration of our ancestors is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning the whole world is one family. With these sentiments, India has also participated in this Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan. Today, saints from across the world are praying together for world peace, and this includes the prayers of 1.4 billion Indians," PM Modi said.

He also underlined the growing cooperation between India and Bhutan in science and technology, including the joint development of a satellite.

"We are also jointly building a satellite. This is a very important achievement for both India and Bhutan. A major strength of India-Bhutan relations is the spiritual connection between our people," he said.

Referring to recent cultural initiatives, PM Modi mentioned the inauguration of the Royal Bhutanese Temple in Rajgir, India, and announced India's support for similar projects in Varanasi.

"Two months ago, the Royal Bhutanese Temple was inaugurated in Rajgir, India. Now, this initiative is expanding to other parts of India. The people of Bhutan desired a Bhutanese temple and guest house in Varanasi. The Indian government is providing the necessary land for this. Through these temples, we are further strengthening our precious and historical ties and cultural ties," he stated.

The Prime Minister will be in the Himalayan nation from November 11 to November 12, during which he will attend several official programmes and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan. He will also attend the 70th birthday anniversary celebration of the country's fourth king. (ANI)

