New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): India and the United Kingdom concluded the eleventh round of talks for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on July 18, where progressing on the FTA negotiations and enhancing the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries was discussed, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

As with previous rounds, this was conducted in a hybrid fashion - a number of Indian officials travelled to London for negotiations and others attended virtually.

Also Read | Climate Crisis Could See London, Delhi and World's Major Cities Run Out of Water: Christian Aid Report.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited the UK as part of the eleventh round of the UK-India FTA negotiations on July 10-11, the Ministry stated.

The Minister for Commerce and Industry met with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Rt. Hon Kemi Badenoch MP, and the UK Minister of State for International Trade, Hon Nigel Huddleston MP.

Also Read | Bear Attack in US: Woman Mauled to Death by Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone National Park.

The leaders discussed ways to make progress on the FTA negotiations and wider trade and investment opportunities for the UK and India, the Ministry stated.

Union Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal also visited the UK during the round. He met with senior UK trade officials and took stock of the progress made in the eleventh round of negotiations.

Technical discussions were held across 9 policy areas over 42 separate sessions. They included detailed draft treaty text discussions in these policy areas, the Ministry stated.

The twelfth round of negotiations is due to take place in the coming months.

The India-UK bilateral trading relationship was worth Pound 34 billion in 2022, growing by Pound 10 billion ( Rs 102 crore) in one year, according to official UK government statistics.

The visit of the Commerce and Industry Minister underscores the commitment of the Indian government to actively engage with its international partners and explore opportunities for economic growth and development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)