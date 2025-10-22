Installed solar panels in Bau Island as part of the Solarisation of the Fiji State House project funded by the India-UN Development Partnership Fund (Photo/ UNDP)

New York [US], October 22 (ANI): India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations shared how the India-UN Development Partnership Fund has empowered 10 Pacific nations in offering green solutions.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Mission noted how solar energy has been provided to 12 public buildings across 10 Pacific nations. Seventy-four local technicians have been trained under the Project.

It said on X, "India-@UN Development Partnership Fund is offering green solutions. Solar energy has been provided to 12 public buildings across 10 Pacific nations. 74 local technicians have been imparted training under the Project."

The United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation shared how the project, funded by India, now "energises 12 public buildings across 10 Pacific nations: 74 local technicians trained, 16,500+ benefitted and 9,600 tons of CO₂ avoided over 25 years."

The official website of UNOSSC noted that the introduction of solar energy to the State House in Fiji happened with the support of the India-UN Development Fund.

It said, "Implemented as part of a joint advocacy demonstration initiative involving 11 Pacific Island nations, Fiji introduced solar energy to power their State House thanks to India-UN Development Partnership Fund support. In 2023, an 18.25 kW solar generation system was launched at the State House, supplying approximately 20,000 units of clean electricity annually. This initiative not only reduces carbon emissions but also saves $3,198 in annual energy costs."

The website highlighted how the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, India, Brazil and South Africa Facility for Poverty and Hunger Alleviation (IBSA Fund), and Perez-Guerrero Trust Fund, managed by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), has played a pivotal role in supporting clean energy interventions across the developing world, particularly in countries with limited access to renewable energy resources.

UNOSSC shared how the India-UN Development Partnership Fund had also supported improving access to water through the installation of a solar pumping system project in Haiti, which expanded access to solar energy in rural and underserved communities.

The project introduced solar pumping systems, providing reliable and sustainable access to water for both agricultural and domestic use, benefiting over 40,000 people.

UNOSSC underscored how the India-UN Development Partnership Fund and the IBSA Fund underscore the importance of South-South cooperation in driving progress.

"These funds not only deliver immediate benefits to communities but also lay the groundwork for long-term sustainability by fostering innovation, building local capacities, and promoting policy coherence", it said. (ANI)

