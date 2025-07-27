New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The top defence officials from India and the United States held key bilateral talks on Sunday during the ongoing Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025, exploring ways to deepen strategic military cooperation, regional security coordination, and operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), met Lt Gen Joshua Rudd, Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, as part of India's high-level engagement at the multilateral exercise hosted in Australia.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Man Attacked in Australia: Saurabh Anand Severely Injured After Being Brutally Attacked With Machete in Melbourne; Hand Reattached After Near Amputation.

The discussions over a tea focused on enhancing defence collaboration, including future operational opportunities and joint efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Integrated Defence Staff.

"Various avenues for strengthening #DefenceCooperation and collaboration, as well as future operational opportunities, were discussed.#India - #USA Defence engagements underscore mutual resolve towards #RegionalSecurity and stability in the #IndoPacific," the Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

Also Read | Thailand: Divorced Man Refuses Food, Drinks Only Beer for a Month; Dies Alone in Bedroom as Son Returns Home To Find Floor Covered in 100 Empty Bottles.

The meeting reflects the broader momentum in India-US strategic relations, especially in the defence sector, which has seen a rapid expansion in recent years.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, where both leaders acknowledged the growing depth of defence cooperation between the two nations.

Jaishankar called the defence partnership "one of the most consequential pillars" of the bilateral relationship. "I am here with you at the Pentagon because we believe that our defence partnership is, today, truly one of the most consequential," Jaishankar said during his meeting.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed enthusiasm over the continued progress and highlighted India's growing integration of US defence systems into its military. He also outlined the shared vision for expanding industrial cooperation and defence production.

"The US is very pleased for the successful integration of many US defence items... Building on this progress, we hope we can complete several major pending US defence sales to India, expand our shared defence industrial cooperation and co-production networks, strengthen interoperability... and formally sign a new framework of US-India major defence partnership," said Hegseth.

He further noted that this collaboration aims to address common strategic goals and meet India's evolving defence requirements more efficiently.

The current pace of high-level defence interactions comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US earlier this year. During the visit, both PM Modi and then-US President Donald Trump had announced plans to sign a new ten-year framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership.

The two countries also welcomed deeper integration of US-origin platforms into India's military inventory, such as, C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III, P-8I Poseidon maritime aircraft, CH-47F Chinooks, MH-60R Seahawks, AH-64E Apaches, M777 howitzers, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and MQ-9B drones.

In addition, both sides had committed to pursuing new deals for co-producing Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicles in India, ensuring that India's critical defence requirements are met through joint industrial collaboration.

The ongoing Exercise Talisman Sabre, one of the largest military drills involving key Indo-Pacific partners, provides an ideal platform for India and the US to deepen interoperability and coordination. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)