Washington, Jun 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-US partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion.

In his address to young entrepreneurs and professionals at the John F Kennedy Center here, Modi said whenever India has become strong, the world has benefited.

The prime minister said this was seen during the Covid pandemic. When the world needed medicines, India increased its production and provided medicines, he said at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Modi on a State Visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Talking about India-US partnership, he said this partnership can change fate of the 21st century. This partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion, Modi said.

He also said that the basis of India's success and its development's biggest driving force is the aspiration of its people. PTI ANB

