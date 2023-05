Washington, May 13 (PTI) Indian American Geeta Rao Gupta has been confirmed by the US Senate as the Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues in the State Department.

The department in a tweet on Friday said it is looking forward to her efforts to promote women and girls' rights through US foreign policy. Gupta was confirmed by the US Senate by 51 to 47 votes early this week.

Also Read | Israel Airstrike Kills Top Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander Iyad al-Hassani in Gaza Strip.

According to Gupta, there are many inequities and indignities that women suffer around the world, which hold them back from participating fully in the economy.

"They are subject to threats to their safety and have a fear of violence even on a daily basis, and that determines their mobility.

Also Read | Chinese-Built Pokhara Airport in Nepal Fails to Take Off: Report.

"In situations of conflict and emergencies and humanitarian crises they are particularly vulnerable, both in terms of their safety but also in terms of their being able to look after their families and feed their families," she said during her confirmation hearing last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)