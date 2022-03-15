Houston, Mar 15 (PTI) Indian-American supporters of the BJP held victory parties across the US to celebrate the ruling party's triumph in the recently concluded state assembly elections, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the five states in India where the Assembly polls were held, the Bharatiya Janata Party stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won in Punjab.

Also Read | War Could Be over by May, Says Ukrainian Presidential Adviser – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

OFBJP supporters held victory celebrations in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and other US cities on Sunday.

For over two months, the volunteers of ‘Overseas Friends of BJP-USA (OFBJP)' participated in phone bank ‘call-a-thons' to make calls to people in India, asking them to vote for the BJP in support of Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases More Than Double in China, Biggest Outbreak Since Early Days of Pandemic, Says Report.

They also held nationwide car rallies to send the message across in support of UP Chief Minister Yogi with slogans like 'Howdy Yogi'.

The supporters of the BJP went into the celebration mode, wearing saffron attires, Tilak and dancing to the tunes of Indian spiritual songs and music.

Gitesh Desai, President SEWA International and long time member of the OFBJP, told PTI, "we are all thrilled by the results of the recent elections in which the BJP won big with 4 out of 5 states, including the largest state of Uttar Pradesh with an increased percentage of voting share."

"It's a big testament of the leadership and successful policy initiated by Prime Minister Modi Ji and how the policy benefits are reaching to the last man standing,” Desai added.

“It is a mandate for development, good governance and reducing crimes where people are safe and secured,” Desai said.

Supporters at the victory party asserted that it was now the turn of the southern states for the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)