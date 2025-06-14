Houston, Jun 14 (PTI) Shock, grief and disbelief rippled through Indian-American communities across the United States as news broke of the devastating Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The sudden loss of so many lives, including young medical students and families, has left hearts broken and prayers pouring in from coast to coast.

For many in the diaspora, the tragedy is not just a distant headline -- it is personal. Ahmedabad, a city they call home or know through family and friends, has been struck by a sorrow that transcends oceans. The anguish of losing loved ones in such a catastrophic accident resonates deeply within their hearts, stirring memories, tears and a collective sense of mourning.

"This tragedy resonates deeply," said Jagdip Ahluwalia, Founding Secretary of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston. "I visited Ahmedabad last year to help build business ties between Houston and Gujarat. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected," he told PTI.

In Houston, which is home to one of the largest populations of Indian Americans from Gujarat, reactions poured in from medical professionals, engineers and community leaders.

Dr Patel, a Houston-based physician who grew up in Ahmedabad, said, "A very unfortunate and tragic accident this morning. I went to medical school there. Please join me in extending condolences and strength to the loved ones. Prayers for all 242 passengers and their families."

Dr Veena Ambardar, a former NASA engineer and local advocate, said the community was shaken. "The pain is shared by all of us in Houston who feel deeply connected to Ahmedabad -- through family, friends or past visits. Our hearts go out to every grieving family and the brave medical teams working around the clock."

Dr Nik Nikam, a cardiologist and long-time Houston resident, said, "It is heartbreaking. The Dreamliner 787 has flown millions of miles safely -- this is the first fatal crash in its fleet. So many young lives, including those of medical students, lost. There are many questions, but no answer eases this grief. Our prayers are with the families and with India. Om Shanti."

Suhag Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, said, "This tragedy in Ahmedabad is hitting too close to home. Our prayers are with the Air India passengers' families, medical students, residents and staff of Civil Hospital, and its superintendent, Dr Rakesh Joshi."

In Dallas, where Air India recently launched a direct flight to India, community groups are organising prayer gatherings. "The new route connected us directly to our roots. This tragedy hits home for so many families," said Prakash Solanki of the Gujarati Samaj of North Texas.

In San Francisco, Aarti Patel, a tech professional whose parents recently flew from Ahmedabad, said, "This is a painful reminder of how global and connected we are. One crash -- felt across continents."

Prayer vigils and condolence meetings are being planned at temples and Indian-American associations across the country as the diaspora stands in mourning with their homeland.

