Kathmandu, Aug 2 (PTI) Nine persons, including an Indian, have been arrested in connection with a narcotic drug scandal in Kathmandu, police said.

Sandip Patel, 39, a resident of South Goa and eight other Nepalese nationals have been arrested from different places of Kathmandu, police said.

The police have seized 1 kg 12-gram cocaine, a digital weighing machine, and cash amounting to more than 7 lakh rupees from them.

Legal action has been initiated against the culprits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)