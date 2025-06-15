Kathmandu, Jun 15 (PTI) Three people, including an Indian national, have been arrested here on Sunday in connection with cheque bounce cases involving Nepalese Rs 3.95 million.

Those arrested include Mohamad Ali, 38, from Kolkata, Muna Khatun Shrestha, 45, and Arjun Thapa, 63.

Shrestha was absconding for some time after her cheque amounting to Rs 1.6 million bounced, while Ali absconded after his cheque amounting to Rs 1.1 million bounced.

Thapa was absconding for some time after his cheque amounting to Rs 1.25 million bounced. Further investigations of the accused are underway, police said.

