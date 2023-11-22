New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): An Indian Armed Forces contingent, comprising 81 personnel, departed for Australia on Wednesday to participate in the second edition of joint military Exercise 'AustraHind-23', Ministry of Defence announced in a press release.

The exercise will be conducted in Western Australia's Perth from November 22 to December 6. The Indian Army contingent comprises 60 personnel from a battalion of the Gorkha Rifles. One officer from the Indian Navy and 20 personnel from the Indian Air Force will also participate in the exercise.

The Australian Army contingent comprises 60 personnel from the 13th Brigade.

The Australian contingent also includes 20 personnel each from the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force, according to an official release by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The aim of the exercise is to foster collaborative partnership and share best practices between the two nations, the MoD stated in the release, adding that the joint drills will also promote interoperability while undertaking multi-domain operations in urban and semi-urban terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations on peacekeeping operations.

"The joint exercise will promote an exchange of ideas and jointly rehearse tactics, technique and procedures for conducting tactical operations. Training curriculum also includes sniper firing, and jointly operating surveillance and communication equipment to achieve a high degree of situational awareness," the MoD release stated.

"The exercise will also help in promoting understanding between the two militaries and further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two friendly nations," it added.

Further, in its release, the Ministry of Defence noted, "Exercise AUSTRAHIND was instituted in 2022 and the first edition was conducted in Mahajan, Rajasthan. It is planned to be an annual training event to be conducted alternatively in India and Australia." (ANI)

