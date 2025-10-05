New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): In a swift and coordinated response to severe flooding in Bhutan, the Indian Army on Sunday successfully carried out a high-risk rescue operation, airlifting stranded civilians to safety from the Phuentsholing area, according to a press release by the Indian Army.

Triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, incessant rainfall led to the swelling of the Torsa River, inundating vast areas across West Bengal and Bhutan.

Responding swiftly to an emergency evacuation request on October 5, the Indian Army launched two helicopters from Sevoke Road Aviation Base to undertake a critical rescue mission in the Phuentsholing area of Bhutan, the release stated.

Braving marginal weather conditions and low visibility, the Army Aviation pilots conducted an aerial reconnaissance before skillfully landing in challenging terrain to evacuate stranded civilians to safety.

A senior military official stated, "The Indian Army remains ever ready to assist civil authorities in times of crisis. This operation reflects our deep commitment to humanitarian values and the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan."

The successful mission highlights the Indian Army's commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, exemplifying its ethos of Service Before Self while further strengthening bilateral cooperation and goodwill between the two nations, as per the release.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army deployed two helicopters in Bhutan. The teams airlifted stranded workers to safety and ensured they received immediate medical care.

The helicopters successfully airlifted the three stranded individuals to the CST ground, from where they were transported to the hospital for medical care, the Department of Local Governance and Disaster Management, Bhutan said in a release.

In a positive turn of events, it was later confirmed that the two previously reported missing workers were also found alive and safe.

Additionally, after a slight improvement in weather conditions, a Druk Air helicopter was able to take off from Paro and rescue one of the individuals earlier reported as washed away.

The Royal Government of Bhutan has expressed sincere gratitude to the Indian Army for its timely and life-saving assistance, as well as to the Royal Bhutan Army and Druk Air teams for their courageous efforts, the release noted.

We also commend the Royal Bhutan Army, Druk Air and all local responders who acted with bravery and selflessness, risking their own safety to ensure the well-being of others.

According to the release, disasters have also been reported in other dzongkhags. The Royal Government is closely coordinating with local authorities to ensure timely response efforts.

Meanwhile, Authorities in North Bengal have been placed on high alert after Bhutan's Tala Hydropower Dam began overflowing due to a technical failure, raising fears of downstream flooding in the Dooars region of West Bengal.

The National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), Bhutan, confirmed that the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) reported a malfunction in the dam gates, which failed to open, resulting in river water spilling over the structure. Bhutan has formally alerted the West Bengal government to prepare for possible impacts. (ANI)

