An Indian woman from Hyderabad who went to the United States to pursue higher education was reportedly spotted on the streets of Chicago. A video of the woman named Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi being spotted in a distraught condition on Chicago streets has also gone viral on social media. Reports also suggest that the student from Hyderabad is fighting depression and starvation after all her belongings were reportedly stolen. After the incident came to light, the woman's mother wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In her letter, Syeda Wahaj Fatima sought the ministry's help to bring her daughter back home. The letter was shared on social media by BRS leader Khaleequr Rahaman. "Ms.Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate the immediate help," Rahman said in his tweet. EAM S Jaishankar Embarks on Four Day Visit to Tanzania To Strengthen Bilateral Relations and Development Plans Between Two Countries.

Hyderabad Woman Seen Starving in Chicago

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to persue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter.@HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago @IndianEmbassyUS @sushilrTOI @meaMADAD pic.twitter.com/GIhJGaBA7a — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 25, 2023

Khaleequr Rahaman Shares Mother's Letter

