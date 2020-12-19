Yangon [Myanmar], December 19 (ANI): An NGO formed by the Indian community is providing free food and medical aid to those affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Yangon and other parts of Myanmar.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 many people, especially daily wage earners, have lost their jobs and businesses in Myanmar.

Dr Ram Niwas, convener of Hindu-Buddhist Samanvaya, South-Eastern Countries and other members of the Indian community formed 'COVID-19 Hindu families Relief Group' to help the needy.

"We have been in social service since the outbreak of COVID-19. We created an organisation called COVID-19 Hindu families Relief Group and have been providing medical aid and food items including grocery to the needy across the country", Dr Ram Niwas said.

"Besides helping the Indians living in Myanmar, we are even helping the locals who are in the need during this crisis," he added.

In Yangon, there are 42 townships where quarantine centres have been established.

Stressing that daily wage earners are badly affected due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Niwas said: "We are providing Indian food at these quarantine centres during the evening time. We have distributed some 32,000 food packets to date. We have even provided grocery items to some 1,500 families."

There are over 114,000 coronavirus cases recorded in Myanmar. Yangon region is worst hit with over 40,000 cases and 1,166 deaths. (ANI)

