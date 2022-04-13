Beijing [China], April 13 (ANI): Consulate General of India in Shanghai will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person, in view of the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, the Embassy of India in China said in a statement.

"Considering the above situation, Indian citizens in eastern China region may apply at Embassy of India, Beijing for availing urgent consular services, read the statement.

Also Read | Brooklyn Shooting: US President Joe Biden Briefed on New York City Subway Shootout.

The Embassy has come out with a set of guidelines for applicants seeking consular service.

"Applicants are requested to go through the guidelines before starting the actual application process. In case, if an applicant is not in a position to present the documents in person at the Embassy of India, Beijing they may authorize any representative with a proper authorization letter to pay the fee and get the consular and passport services," stated the Embassy in the statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Ukraine Probing if Chemical Weapons Were Used in Mariupol’, Says Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence.

During the period, the Consulate will remain operational in remote mode and may be reached for any consular emergency at Mobile number: +86 189 3031 4575 / 183 1716 0736, the statement added.

China's 'Zero-COVID strategy' has irked the Shanghai residents as China's largest city has been under a "draconian" lockdown since April 5.

China has seen its 25 million inhabitants locked down in phases. The residents complain of food shortages and clashes with health workers reported news.com.au. But officials are not budging on their zero-tolerance approach. City health official Wu Qianyu said during a Sunday press conference the city "would not relax in the slightest". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)