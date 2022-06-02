Kabul [Afghanistan], June 2 (ANI): A multi-member Indian team met senior members of the Taliban in Kabul on Thursday.

An Indian delegation led by MEA Joint Secretary JP Singh is on a visit to the capital of Afghanistan to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to the country.

Besides meeting the Taliban leadership, they also visited Indian projects including the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Kabul.

The IGICH is the main hospital in Afghanistan, set up with Indian assistance in the '70s that caters to the well-being of children.

An MEA statement earlier today said the India team will meet Taliban leadership and representatives of the International Organisations involved in the distribution of humanitarian assistance.

"India has historical and civilisational ties with the Afghan people and these longstanding linkages will continue to guide our approach," the MEA added.

A Taliban spokesperson on Twitter said the Indian team met with leaders of the Islamic group and discussed bilateral trade and humanitarian assistance.

"Today, Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaki, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, met with GP Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs of India and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and India, bilateral trade and humanitarian assistance were discussed," Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter.

India today said that the visit of its team to Kabul relates to the delivery operations of its humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Addressing a regular media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian team will meet senior members of the Taliban and representatives of international organisations who are involved in the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"A multi-member team headed by Joint secretary JP Singh is in Kabul. The team will meet senior members of the Taliban. They'll also meet representatives of international organisations who are involved in the delivery of humanitarian assistance. This is one focus area," Bagchi said.

He said the Indian team will try to visit places where its programmes are being implemented but did not give further details. (ANI)

