Nicosia [Cyprus], June 15 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his official visit to Cyprus, the Indian community in the island nation is expressing excitement and pride, particularly over his global efforts to promote India's cultural heritage -- Yoga and Ayurveda.

Speaking to ANI, Athena Chatzikyriou, founder of JAPA Ayurveda and Yoga, said that PM Modi's visit has generated a wave of enthusiasm among wellness practitioners in Cyprus and across Europe.

"JAPA is a Sanskrit word meaning 'chant' -- it reflects our commitment to combining Yoga and Ayurveda in daily life. Europe needs this ancient wisdom now more than ever. We are delighted that India's heritage is becoming more accessible in Cyprus and across Europe," she said.

Praising the Prime Minister's global outreach, she added, "When you say Yoga, you think of Modi Ji. He has brought Yoga to the world stage and that gives all of us immense motivation. We are truly happy and grateful for his visit. Please keep promoting Ayurveda and Yoga."

Similarly, Ashish Bhatt, an Ayurvedic therapist based in Cyprus, also welcomed the visit.

It's a moment of great happiness for us. PM Modi's presence will certainly bring more awareness to Ayurveda and Indian wellness traditions here in Cyprus, he noted.

With International Yoga Day around the corner, the Indian diaspora and wellness advocates in Cyprus see the Prime Minister's visit as a moment of pride -- and a key step in strengthening cultural connections between India and the Mediterranean nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour from June 15 to 19, covering Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, in a major diplomatic outreach spanning the Mediterranean, North America, and Eastern Europe.

At the invitation of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will pay an official visit to the country on June 15-16. This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus since 2002, and only the third since India's independence. (ANI)

