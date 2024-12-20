Sabah Al Salem [Kuwait], December 20 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait on December 21-22, the Indian diaspora have expressed their excitement, and highlighted the connection for PM Modi within the community.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Rajpal Tyagi, a member of Indian diaspora community in Kuwait and Pravasi Bharati awardee, while speaking with ANI, said, "PM Modi is in our hearts and we have been waiting for him to come here for a long time. After 43 years an Indian PM is visiting Kuwait."

He added, "In 2019, I got the Pravasi Bharati award and the PM organised a lunch for us. During that lunch, I requested and asked him if he had been to all the gulf countries and when will he visit Kuwait. He had promised that he would come... Today that dream is coming true."

Kuwaiti Singer Mubarak Al Rashed also sang 'Vaishnav Jan to' song. He said that he will sing this song in front of PM Modi during his visit to Kuwait.

Pravin, a member of the Indian diaspora community in Kuwait asserted that the Indian community is excited to see PM Modi. Speaking with ANI, he said, "... The whole diaspora is excited to see him (PM Modi). All the organisations here are holding cultural programmes to welcome PM Modi. Preparations started two weeks back."

Earlier in the day, preparations were underway for PM Modi's 'Hala Modi' community event to be held at Sheikh Saad Al Abdullah Sports Complex in Kuwait tomorrow.

Rehearsals for 'Hala Modi' event was also underway in Kuwait, ahead of PM Modi's visit.

PM Narendra Modi will visit Kuwait on December 21-22. The Ministry of External Affairs says this will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

Notably, at the invitation of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, PM Modi during his visit to Kuwait will interact with the Indian diaspora at the community event and also visit a labour camp. He will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Emir of Kuwait.

Addressing the Special Briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to Kuwait, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (CPV and OIA), Arun Kumar Chatterjee gave a brief context on PM Modi's visit and highlighted the strong relationship between both nations, stating "excellent political relations between the two countries."

"This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years and therefore assumes considerable significance," he said."

PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial guard of honor at the Bayan Palace (Kuwait Emir's main palace), following which he will be holding separate meetings with the Emir of Kuwait and the crown prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. There will be delegation-level talks with the prime minister of Kuwait thereafter," he added. (ANI)

