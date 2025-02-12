Marseille, February 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Marseille following his arrival in the French city on Tuesday (local time). During his meeting with the community, Utkarsh, a member of the diaspora, expressed his happiness at meeting the Prime Minister, stating that PM Modi's visit to Marseille would play a significant role in strengthening India-France ties. Utkarsh, a member of the Indian diaspora, said upon meeting PM Modi, "I felt very happy after meeting PM Modi. This was his first visit to the South of France, Marseille. PM Modi thanked us for waiting for him at night... His visit to Marseille will play a key role in the India-France relationship."

Another member Priyanka Sharma said, " We have been staying here for the past 4 years...I met PM Modi now...he was very happy to meet us and we also felt really happy." PM Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Attends Dinner Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace (Watch Video).

PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome by Indian Diaspora in Marseille

After his arrival, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of the Indian Consulate in Marseille, which is likely to play a key role in strengthening "people-to-people" ties between India and France. Notably, PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will be inaugurating the Indian Consulate in Marseille--India's second diplomatic mission in France after the Embassy in Paris.

Marseille is a key gateway for trade between India and France due to its strategic location on the Mediterranean coast. It is also one of the entry points for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). During his visit, PM Modi also mentioned that he would pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who were martyred during the First and Second World Wars. ‘Long Live the French-India Friendship!’: France President Emmanuel Macron Shares Selfie Moment With PM Narendra Modi After Successful Bilateral Talks.

He wrote, "President Macron and I recently arrived in Marseille. This visit will be marked by important programmes aimed at strengthening ties between India and France. The Indian Consulate that is being inaugurated will help deepen people-to-people ties. I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who fell as martyrs in the First and Second World Wars."

PM Modi, along with President Macron, will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research. Earlier, upon his arrival, PM Modi paid tribute to the city's historical significance in India's freedom struggle, recalling the "courageous escape" attempt of Veer Savarkar and thanking the French activists who supported him during his time of peril.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!"

Meanwhile, PM Modi addressed the CEOs Forum in Paris. In a post on X, he wrote, "The India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment, and ensures a better future for the coming generations."

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "This is more than just a business event--it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France." He also underlined the deep trust and shared values between India and France, citing democratic principles, innovation, and serving the people as the pillars of their friendship.

"India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)