Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 1 (ANI): All-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule which is on diplomatic mission to key global capitals to highlight India's stand on terrorism said on Sunday that during their visit, people from every state met the delegation and highlighted how the Indian diaspora have remained connected to their culture

After meeting people from Indian community, Sule told ANI, "We are very happy as people from all over India met at the community event. People from every state met us. Several Maratahi people met us too. People from the Indian diaspora are wearing sarees and kurta here. This shows that they might be staying in Ethiopia, but they have not forgotten their culture"

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Teacher Beats 10-Year-Old Boy to Death With Rod Over Minor Issue During School Assembly in Khyber District, Arrested.

Earlier in the day, the all-party delegation held a meeting with the Policy Studies Institute (PSI) Director General Fekadu Tsega and other members in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who is part of the delegation, said their meetings with people and officials in Ethiopia were very useful.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina, Former Bangladesh PM, Charged With Crimes Against Humanity Over Her Alleged Role in Violent Nationwide in July 2024.

He added that they all understand the problem of terrorism because they face it too. He said the African Union has a clear definition of terrorism, and they suggested taking it to the United Nations. They also discussed actions against countries that support terrorism.

"...All the interactions we had with various people, government bodies, politicians, think tanks, all have been very fruitful. They understand what terrorism is because they are also facing it day in and day out. They are with us... They condemn the terrorist activities... The African Union has a very comprehensive definition of terrorism. We suggested that they push it forward to the United Nations... We also talked about FATF's action on countries that harbour terrorism," Devarayalu said.

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule also includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)