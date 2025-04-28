Islamabad, Apr 28 (PTI) A top Indian diplomat has met the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to an official release on Monday.

Joint Secretary of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran Division Anand Prakash met the Taliban government's foreign minister and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral political relations and enhance trade and transit cooperation, according to a release by the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

The two also exchanged views on recent regional developments.

According to the release, Muttaqi underscored the importance of expanding diplomatic and economic relations between Kabul and New Delhi.

He also stressed the need to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries and called for the normalisation of visa issuance processes for businessmen, patients, and students.

Prakash reaffirmed India's commitment to relations with Afghanistan and expressed hope about further deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

He reiterated New Delhi's intention to continue its assistance to Kabul and conveyed India's interest in investing in infrastructure projects, including the resumption of previously-halted initiatives.

"Both sides stressed on the importance of enhancing bilateral engagements, streamlining visa procedures, promoting the exchange of delegations, and strengthening cooperation in various fields," said the release.

The meeting came months after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Muttaqi in Dubai in January.

During the meeting, the Afghan side assured India that it does not pose a threat to any nation and expressed hope for raising the level of diplomatic relations with India.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set-up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul. New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

