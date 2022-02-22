Kathmandu [Nepal], February 22 (ANI): The defence wing of the Indian embassy in Nepal on Sunday celebrated the 74th Indian Army Day.

The embassy of India in Nepal said in a statement that the Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma attended the function as the Chief Guest while former Army Chiefs of Nepal, other serving and retired army officers, officers from the diplomatic community, officials from the government of Nepal, members of think tanks and the press corps were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, recalled the deep historical linkages between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army, binding the two countries in a strong bond of fraternal ties.

Expressing gratitude for the selfless service and sacrifice of Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army, he reiterated India's commitment to the welfare of pensioners and their families residing in Nepal.

Kwatra also paid tribute to the late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who lost life along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other ranks in a chopper crash on December 8, 2021.

General Prabhu Ram Sharma also conveyed his greetings to Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on the occasion of the 74th Indian Army Day. He highlighted the close ties and long-standing cooperation between the two Armies and appreciated the Indian Army's support to the Nepali Army for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and assistance towards the modernisation of the Nepali Army.

He also felicitated gallantry award-winning Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army.

The Indian Army Day is commemorated in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa, who took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India on January 15, 1949. (ANI)

