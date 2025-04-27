Bangkok [Thailand], April 27 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday held a condolence meeting for the brutal Pahalgam terror attack victims, which included a Nepali citizen.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba strongly condemned the terrorist attack and underscored the collective resolve of India and Nepal to confront and eradicate the darkness of terrorism.

Expressing solidarity with India and its people, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Nepal Bishnu Prasad Paudel in his message condemned the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam and re-affirmed Nepal's firm commitment against terrorism.

Deuba in a post on X said, "Speaking at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu today, I strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attacks and expressed my deep condolences for the lives lost. I extend my gratitude to the Government of India for their swift support in the immediate repatriation of the body of Sudip Neupane. As a trusted neighbour and long-standing friend, Nepal stands firmly with India in its fight against terrorism."

Deuba, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, MPs Shekhar Koirala, NP Saud, Rajendra Bajgain, Mahanth Thakur, Ram Prakash Chaudhary, Sarbendra Nath Shukla, Chhabilal Bishwakarma, Ram Hari Khatiwada, Shisir Khanal, Chief Advisor of the Prime Minister Bishnu Rimal, and members of the Indian diaspora participated in the solemn ceremony to pay their heartfelt tributes.

Earlier on Saturday, dozens of protestors from various organisations protested near the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, alleging that the nation harboured terrorists and targeted attacks on Hindus in Pahalgam earlier this week.

Twenty-six tourists - 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen - were killed in the attack on Tuesday at Baisaran, dubbed 'mini Switzerland' in Pahalgam. The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility of the brutal attack.

Meanwhile, in a major development following the attack, intelligence agencies have compiled a list of 14 local terrorists who are actively operating in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, these individuals, aged between 20 and 40 years, are helping foreign terrorists from Pakistan by providing logistical and ground support. (ANI)

