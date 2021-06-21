Rome [Italy], June 21 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Rome on Monday celebrated the seventh International Day of Yoga (IDY 2021).

The event started with the lighting of a lamp.

Many people participated in the event in blue dresses with the insignia of Yoga Day printed on them.

The event saw the participation of people from all age groups, and even specially-abled persons were seen practicing Yoga with great enthusiasm.

This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practicing Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

The observation of IDY is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year.

Yoga celebrations were held virtually last year as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)