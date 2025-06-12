Moscow, Jun 12 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, on Thursday lauded the role of diaspora in fostering stronger people-to-people ties between India and Russia.

Speaking at a function organised by the local Indian community at the Embassy of India in Moscow on the occasion of Russia Day, Kumar emphasised the diaspora's contribution as cultural ambassadors.

“The Indian diaspora is not just residents of Russia, they are ambassadors of India's rich and diverse cultural values and traditions,” he said.

Russia Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) on June 12, 1990. On this day, the democratically elected First Congress of People's Deputies -- mega parliament of RSFSR -- unanimously voted for the declaration of its state sovereignty within the erstwhile USSR, which was undergoing Mikhail Gorbachov's ‘Perestroika' reforms.

During the event, the ambassador launched a new magazine titled Varta Patrika, published by the local NRI Club. The magazine aims to bridge the information gap about Russia and serve as a guide for Indian tourists visiting the country.

Despite the four-day holiday period, which many Russians use for travel, the DP Dhar Hall at the embassy was filled with Russian friends and members of the Indian community. A police lieutenant colonel responsible for the embassy's outer security expressed surprise at the celebration, noting, “Well, India is a friend,” with a smile.

Officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry, other departments dealing with India, and executives from private companies were also present at the celebration.

In his welcome address, NRI Club president Devadathan Nair said India and Russia are emerging as digital and cyber powers and nobody in the world can beat them if they closely partnered and prepare their younger generations to carry forward the friendship.

The cultural segment of the event featured performances by students of the Indian Embassy School and artists from the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre, showcasing Russian and Indian dances and songs.

Former Russian MP Sergei Markov, often referred to as a Kremlin adviser, said he has recently started watching new Indian movies, which he described as "world-class". He lauded screening of Ramayana and Mahabharat serials as contribution to the world cultural heritage.

