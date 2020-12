Antananarivo [Madagascar], December 22 (ANI): Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Tuesday called on Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and held discussions on bilateral issues, informed the Indian Embassy in Madagascar and Comoros.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar called on H.E. Christian Ntsay, @NtsayC, Prime Minister of Madagascar today. They took stock of the progress in bilateral ties between India and Madagascar," tweeted India in Madagascar and Comoros.

Kumar also met Madagascar's Minister of Economy and Finance Richard Randriamandrato, to discuss issues of mutual interest.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar met H.E. @RichardRandrMEF, Hon'ble Minister of Economy and Finance of Madagascar today. They discussed issues of mutual interest between India and Madagascar," said India in Madagascar and Comoros in another tweet.

Madagascar has a strong Indian diaspora mostly from Gujarat, and over 20,000 Indians play a key role in the trade and economy of Madagascar. (ANI)

