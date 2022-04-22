New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday highlighted the collaboration between Oxford-Astra Zeneca and the Serum Institute of India (SII) for the production of COVID-19 vaccines and emphasised that he has "the Indian jab" in his arms.

Johnson made the remarks during a joint press meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SII CEO Adar Poonawala also met the British Prime Minister during the day.

The British Prime Minister referred to the collaboration between Oxford-Astra Zeneca and Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine as an example of cooperation between the two countries.

"I have the Indian jab (manufactured by SII) in my arms and the power of good it did me so many thanks to India and that has helped India to become, what Narendra has called the 'Pharmacy of the world'," Johnson said.

Thanking the British PM for his remarks, Adar Poonawala said that his company remains committed to "providing world-class vaccines, globally."

"Thank you Rt Hon. PM @BorisJohnson for your kind words emphasizing the successful India-UK partnership. It was a pleasure meeting you; we remain committed under the leadership of our PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji in providing world-class vaccines, globally," Adar Poonawala said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Central government will engage with industry and academia to chalk aroadmap for pharma and medical devices for the next 25 years.

The minister, who was addressing the media conference ahead of the 7th edition of India Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Conference 2022, said India's pharma industry has shown resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, the Indian Pharma industry is at the threshold of rapid growth. We have already seen India as the pharmacy of the world and from our philosophy, we not only consider the pharmaceutical sector as a business but also as a 'Seva'."

"The Indian pharma industry is known globally for its affordable and quality drugs. We shall soon get the competitive edge in medical devices too with research and innovation," he added.

The UK Prime arrived on a two-day visit to India on Thursday. (ANI)

