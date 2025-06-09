New York, Jun 9 (PTI) The Consulate General of India here on Monday said it is in touch with local authorities after a video surfaced online showing a young Indian man being handcuffed and allegedly being deported.

“We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard,” the Indian Consulate said in a post on X.

Also Read | Los Angeles Immigration Protest: Agitators Clash With National Guard Troops During Demonstrations Against Immigration Raids in US City.

It added that the Consulate "remains ever committed" to the welfare of Indian Nationals.

The video, posted online by an Indian-American social entrepreneur Kunal Jain, shows the Indian man pinned to the ground by Port Authority Police and being handcuffed.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Launches 479 Drones, 20 Missiles in Largest Overnight Attack Targeting Central and Western Ukraine, Says Kyiv.

“This poor kid's parent won't know what's happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar he was to be boarded last night in the same flight with me but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what's going on with him at New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented,” Jain said in his post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)