Kathmandu, Aug 3 (PTI) An Indian national is among 10 people killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district, police said on Monday.

Eight labourers died in a landslide in Melamchi area near China border on Sunday.

Seven of the deceased were residents of Birgunj metropolis, while one was an Indian national, police said.

According to police, they were sleeping in a tin-roofed shelter when the landslide hit. Rescuers dug through the mud and took out all the eight bodies.

In a separate incident, a couple was buried alive after a landslide hit their house in Baruwa area, police said.

