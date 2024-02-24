World News | Indian Navy Swiftly Responds to Attack on Palau-flagged MV Islander in Gulf of Aden

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Indian Naval EOD specialists embarked the vessel and sanitised it for any residual risk. The vessel was cleared for onward transit, it also said.

Agency News ANI| Feb 24, 2024 07:10 PM IST
World News | Indian Navy Swiftly Responds to Attack on Palau-flagged MV Islander in Gulf of Aden
New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Palau Flagged MV Islander caught fire after an attack by likely drone or missile on February 22.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, the Indian Navy's destroyer, mission deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, arrived in vicinity of the vessel in the afternoon of February 22, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

Indian Naval EOD specialists embarked the vessel and sanitized it for any residual risk. The vessel was cleared for onward transit, it also said.

On the Master's request, Medical team also embarked the ship and provided medical assistance to an injured crew member.

Relentless efforts by Indian Naval ships reaffirms Indian Navy's steadfast commitment towards safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers, the release added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

