New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Indian Government is likely to fulfil its promise of raising its renewable energy capacity from the current 10 Gigawatt (GW) to the targeted 500 GW by 2030, said a report in Saudi publication on Monday.

India is one of the few countries that not only followed their commitments done at the Paris Climate Convention in 2015 but also exceeded them, according to the Saudi Gazette.

The Saudi publication argued that the Indian government, especially after 2014, has undertaken a number of schemes to meet the energy needs of the future to keep the environment safe.

The Central Government has also approved phase 2 of the Inter-State Transmission System, Green Energy Corridor recently. The program will help in meeting the goal of 450 GW of installed renewable energy. This corridor shall smoothly integrate multiple state grids like Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh as well.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between India and Nepal has also been signed recently for the construction of the bridge over the Mahakali River in Dharchula. This project is seen as the strengthening tool which will strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two countries, according to the Saudi gazette.

In India's union Budget 2022, the Government announced an allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for the boost in manufacturing of solar modules under the flagship Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. This allocation has been done to double India's energy sector in the next 20 years.

Saudi publication appreciated the Bihar state's effort as the state has announced the commissioning of the first floating power plant, which will produce green energy from solar panels and will also help in promoting fish farming underwater.

The government's online 'green' job portal which connects enterprises with professionals hunting for jobs in the renewable energy green sector, is also been appreciated by the Saudi publication. (ANI)

