London, Apr 14 (PTI) An Indian-origin man who was found with fatal injuries in a car stopped by police officers in Leicester, eastern England, is the subject of a murder inquiry as a feared victim of kidnapping and theft.

Leicestershire Police on Tuesday named the victim as Anand Parmar, also known as Andy, after he was found by officers in a vehicle on Brighton Road with serious injuries in the early hours of Monday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died shortly afterwards and a post-mortem examination identified that he died as a result of significant injuries to his head and chest. Five people remain in custody in connection with the murder inquiry.

"First and foremost, my deepest condolences go out to Mr Parmar's family,” said Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Tony Yarwood, the senior investigating officer in the case.

"While five people are currently in custody, our investigation is very much continuing and we owe it to his loved ones to find out who is responsible for his death," he said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested by officers in the area of Brighton Road on suspicion of kidnap and theft of a motor vehicle, before being further arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of 47-year-old Parmar.

Leicestershire Police officers stopped a red Vauxhall Astra in Brighton Road early on Monday after it was seen being driven in an "erratic manner". The 25-year-old suspect, now in custody, ran from the vehicle before being detained.

Upon searching the car, police found the victim, who had suffered multiple injuries. There were no other people in the vehicle.

An investigation, led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, began and following further enquiries a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Leicester on Monday.

Early on Tuesday, a 40-year-old woman was arrested in Thurmaston also on suspicion of murder and a short time later two men aged 44 and 34 were arrested in Leicester on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"Officers are carrying out further enquiries and I would ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to come forward. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a red Vauxhall Astra being driven in the area of Evington late on Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning," added DCI Yarwood.

