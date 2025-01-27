World News | Indian Tribal Art Takes Centre Stage at Republic Day Celebrations in Singapore

Singapore, Jan 27 (PTI) A specially curated exhibition showcasing the vibrant tribal art and craft of India was a key feature of the Republic Day celebrations hosted by the Indian High Commission in Singapore on Monday.

Organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED), the display marked the first time such products were showcased in Singapore, aiming to promote India's tribal heritage on a global stage.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: NASA Astronaut Don Pettit Shares Mesmerising Pictures of Mahakumbh From ISS, Says 'World's Largest Human Gathering Well Lit'.

The exhibition featured unique items designed for corporate gifting and individual purchases, alongside products from the Indian government's “One District One Product” (ODOP) initiative.

Addressing an audience of around 1,000 diplomats and dignitaries, High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule emphasised the significance of preserving and promoting India's traditional arts and crafts.

Also Read | OpenAI Copyright Infringement Lawsuit: NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express Join ANI To Sue ChatGPT Developer Over Unauthorised Use of Content.

“We are actively promoting all our traditional arts and crafts, be it in the form of One District One Product (ODOP) or be it from the tribal community which promotes tribal arts under Indian government initiatives,” he said.

TRIFED's regional manager, Shantanu Saharan, said the cooperative manages over 100,000 tribal products and is focused on securing bulk orders for corporate gifting and online sales for individual buyers.

These products, crafted by tribal artisans using natural resources, showcase India's rich cultural heritage. TRIFED see great potential in securing bulk procurement deals with Indian-origin corporations globally, he said.

Ambule added that the goal is to make tribal arts relevant in contemporary markets while empowering artisans with sustainable opportunities.

"We have come up with products to display and try and get these products either through bulk procurement and distribution channels or try and find a market in Singapore for all these products,” he said.

The High Commission has been actively promoting ODOP and tribal arts as part of India's cultural diplomacy, making them an integral aspect of its outreach efforts.

The Republic Day event also celebrated 60 years of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, underscoring the deepening political and economic collaboration between the two nations.

India and Singapore plan to continue political exchanges and promote more trade and investment flows this year, Ambule said.

He highlighted recent high-level engagements, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's recent state visit to India.

“Assam Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) will visit Singapore next month, and the Shipping and Ports Minister (Sarbananda Sonowal) in March for the Maritime Week (which Singapore is hosting),” he told the gathering.

Singapore's Transport Minister and Second Minister of Finance, Chee Hong Tat, who accompanied President Tharman on his recent state visit to India, represented Singapore at the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)