New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday attended the Maldives Independence Day reception hosted by its High Commission in Delhi. He noted that India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Maldives' India First policies are in sync.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Muraleedharan stated, "Happy to join The Maldives' Independence Day reception hosted by its HC in New Delhi Conveyed my greetings to HC H.E. Ibrahim Shaheeb, government & people of India's Neighbourhood First & Maldives' India First policies are in sync, elevating the relationship to higher level."

Also Read | Muslim Nations Call for Boycott of Swedish Products.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to the government and people of Maldives on their Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, he extended his greetings to his Maldivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid and said, "Warm greetings to FM @abdulla_shahid and the Government and people of Maldives on their Independence Day. Cherish our comprehensive, special and ever deepening friendship."

Also Read | UK: Indian-Origin Man Found Guilty of Killing Friend in West London Over Drugs Worth 5,000 Pounds.

On July 24, Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Verma called on the Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and discussed enhancing the partnership between the two nations in the fight against terrorism.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives wrote, "Secretary, H.E. @SanjayVermalFS calls on Foreign Minister H.E. @abdulla_shahid, today. Discussed on enhancing partnership between #Maldives and #India in the fight against terrorism reflecting on the Joint Working Group meeting held yesterday."

The two sides held talks during the Joint Working Group meeting held on Monday in Male. India and Maldives co-chaired the second Joint Working Group meeting on Counter-Terrorism, Countering Violent Extremism and De-radicalisation. Sanjay Verma represented New Delhi and participated at the event along with Maldives Foreign Secretary MV Ahmed Latheef.

"Co-chaired 2nd #India-#Maldives JWG on Counter-Terrorism, Countering Violent Extremism and De-radicalisation at @MoFAmvtoday with H.E. @ForeignSecMVAhmed Latheef. Capacity building, information sharing and cooperation on global forums is the path ahead. @MEAIndia @HCIMaldives," the MEA official said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere that symbolises the time-tested and good neighbourly ties between Maldives and India, and the energy, ambition and scale acquired by our bilateral relations under the leadership of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this month, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid was on a two-day visit to India in the early weeks of July. During his visit, he met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and held delegation-level talks.

The two sides discussed several bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. Moreover, India and Maldives also exchanged nine new Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) at that time.

"The Maldives Foreign Minister's visit is in continuation of the series of high-level visits from both sides and is expected to lend further momentum to the substantive bilateral cooperation between the two countries," according to the Ministry of External Affairs official release.

Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

In June this year, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Abdulla Shahid attended the ceremony for the exchange of 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between India and Maldives in Male.

Earlier in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that Maldives occupies a special place in the hearts of Indians and in India’s "Neighbourhood First” policy, according to India-Maldives joint statement during Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's visit to India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)