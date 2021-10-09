Jakarta [Indonesia], October 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,167 within one day to 4,227,038, with the death toll adding by 52 to 142,612, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 1,507 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total recovered cases to 4,059,267.

Also Read | China Rains: Nearly 55,000 People Evacuated So Far in Shanxi Province, Level 3 Alert Issued After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods.

To date, at least 56.90 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 99.37 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)