New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to India on January 25-26, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit, President Subianto will be the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations.

This will be President Prabowo's first visit to India in his capacity as President, after assuming office in October 2024, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement.

Also Read | January 2025 Planetary Alignment: Know Dates, Best Viewing Times, Visibility, Skywatching Tips and More Details of Planet Line Up.

"India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millennia. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia is an important pillar in India's Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

The forthcoming State Visit of President Prabowo will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties as well as to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, said MEA.

Also Read | TikTok Shutdown in US: Chinese App REDnote Aka Xiaohongshu Tops App Store Charts As Users Migrate; Duolingo Sees 216% Surge in Mandarin Language Learners.

The visit by the Indonesian leader will be significant as India and Indonesia are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Notably, PM Modi and Indonesian President Subianto held their first meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio last year.

During their meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment towards strengthening bilateral ties in the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders noted that had called for celebrating the occasion in a befitting manner, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Indonesia and India have long-standing and excellent relations. We deeply value this relationship and are committed to enhancing it across various sectors," said the President as per the Cabinet Secretariat of Indonesia.

In October last year, Indonesia's former defence minister, Prabowo Subianto took oath as the eighth President of Indonesia along with Gibran Rakabuming, son of former President Joko Widodo who was elected Vice President of the country.

During his swearing-in ceremony, India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Earlier, Subianto had visited New Delhi during his role as the Defence Minister of Indonesia in 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)