Washington, January 16: As TikTok prepares to shut down in the US amid the concerns from the government over national security, the downloads for the alternate apps have been on the rise. Recently, a Chinese social app called REDnote, called Xiaohongshu in China, rose to the top of the charts in App Store. Now, Duolingo has witnessed a massive 216% rise of the users based in the United States marking significant move towards REDnote.

TikTok is set to permanently shut down its operations in the US as the Joe Biden-signed will pass on January 19, 2025 (Sunday) barring the services. Previously, it was advised that ByteDance should sell off its short-video platform and disconnect if it wanted to operate in the country. The government of the United States alleged that TikTok-parent ByteDance could send the sensitive data of the people of the country to the Chinese government for reasons to compromise national security. What Is Xiaohongshu or REDnote? All About the Chinese App Gaining Popularity As Potential TikTok Ban in US Forces Users To Seek Alternatives.

According to a report by TechCrunch, around 700 million TikTok users joined the Chinese app REDnote aka Xiaohongshu to post entertaining content. Despite migration, some of the users faced technical issues and did not join the platform. REDnote has a strict policy for LGBTQ+ and other types of content that violate the community guidelines which led to the removal of several account from the platform. TikTok Ban: List of Countries Where ByteDance’s Short-Video Making App Is Banned Over Risk of Cybersecurity and Privacy.

Chinese app REDnote or Xiaohongshu became the most downloaded application on the app store in the United States as the users moved amid the fear of TikTok shutdown. Duolingo posted that there was a 216% growth in new Mandarin learning in the United States than last year. The app saw rise in the mid-January as the TikTok refugees started shifting to the new platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).