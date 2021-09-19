Kathmandu, Sep 19 (PTI) Centuries-old Hindu festival, Indrajatra, was celebrated with religious fervour in Nepal on Sunday, as the COVID-19 situation eases in the Himalayan nation.

The eight-day festival, which began on 'Bhadra Shukla Dwadashi' (Saturday), is said to be held annually since the rule of 10th Century King Gunakam Dev. Last year, the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, which flanks the old royal palace of the former Kathmandu Kingdom, was seen teeming with thousands of devotees in colourful outfits on Sunday, the second and most popular day of the festival.

The main attraction of the fete was the Indradhwaja ceremony, which is the formal raising of the flag of Lord Indra at Hanumandhoka, near Durbar Square.

This ceremony was followed by the procession of pilgrims.

Various cultural performances were held. The reverential tribute to Goddesses Maha Kali and Lakhi were performed, drawing huge crowds.

Masked dances, folk drama, and chariot processions displayed religious art forms 'Ghintang Kisi', 'Nawadurga', and 'Pulukisi'.

Each year during the festival, Basant Square is the hub of the festivities. However, this year the public's enthusiasm was marked.

However, current social distancing norms under the COVID-19 protocol were seen flouted. Most revellers were seen wearing masks, however, the crowds were enormous. Daily footfalls in the festival days are ranging in the 10s of thousands.

Nepal's COVID-19 outbreak has considerably eased in the past few months, daily virus cases which were ranging upwards of 8,000 in late April and May, have come down in the 100s.

Meanwhile, President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba were seen at Basantapur Durbar Square and at the royal palace, Hanumandhoka, to taking part in the rituals.

On the occasion, the Head of the is supposed to swap a khadga (sword) for Goddess Kumari.

Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, Speaker of Lower House Agni Prasad Sapkota, National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina were among the other VIP dignitaries in attendance.

President Bhandari offered precious coins to Gods Ganesh, Bhairav and Goddess Kumari. She was also seen at the flag off of the official chariot procession.

Lord Indra -- commonly called the God of Rain -- is worshipped in this festival for good harvest. On September 24, the final chariot procession will take place, marking the end of the fete. President Bhandari will receive 'tikka' and 'prasad' from Goddess Kumari.

According to legend, Lord Indra's mother Dakini needed the 'parijat' flower for a ritual, so she disguised Indra as a human being and asked him to descend on Earth and reach Kathmandu to fetch them.

However, Indra was spotted by the people of Kathmandu and they could not recognise the King of Heaven. They tied him with a rope thinking he is a thief.

Later, his mother arrived in Kathmandu and elaborated the reason behind Indra's mission and asked the local people to free him.

Indra's mother, in return, promised to bring fog and rain in the winter season for a good harvest.

The statue of Indra tied with a rope is still worshipped in Basantapur.

The festival is celebrated by Hindus and Buddhists in Kathmandu, mostly popular among the Newari community in Kathmandu Valley.

